Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,551 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NMI were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,362,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NMI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NMI by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 295,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,601,826 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

