Diversified Trust Co Buys 388 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

