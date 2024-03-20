Diversified Trust Co Has $651,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $286.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,724,731. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

