Diversified Trust Co Has $679,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.