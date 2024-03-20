Diversified Trust Co Has $754,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

