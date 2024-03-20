Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 57,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Sysco by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

