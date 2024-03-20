Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,151 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

