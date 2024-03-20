Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,362 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

