Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,393 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.