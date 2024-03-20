Diversified Trust Co Purchases 287 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $693.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $641.17 and a 200-day moving average of $533.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

