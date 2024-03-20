Diversified Trust Co Sells 117 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $421.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $269.52 and a one year high of $427.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

