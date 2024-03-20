DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 308 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in APA were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in APA by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 927,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in APA by 831.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

