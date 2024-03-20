DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

