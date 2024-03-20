DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.