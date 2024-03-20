DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

