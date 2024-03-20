DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

