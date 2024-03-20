DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,110 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.