DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.78 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.