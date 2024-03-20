DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

