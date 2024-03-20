DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.