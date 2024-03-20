DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

