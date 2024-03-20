DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,680 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

MOS stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

