DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after buying an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

