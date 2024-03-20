DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,076 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $132.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.