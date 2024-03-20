DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,878 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

