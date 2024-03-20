DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,956 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after purchasing an additional 698,322 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on FNF

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.