DNB Asset Management AS Sells 300 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BILL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,085,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 182.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.