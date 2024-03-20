DNB Asset Management AS Sells 78,158 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,158 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.