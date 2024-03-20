DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 404.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $18,849,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $2,277,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

