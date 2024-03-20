DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $861,515.18 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

