Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $177.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.