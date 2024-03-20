DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,790,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

