Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,123.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,733,513 shares of company stock valued at $284,133,561. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

