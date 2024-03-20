DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

