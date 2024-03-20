Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

EMN stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

