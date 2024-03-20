Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $302.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $303.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

