Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 647 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

