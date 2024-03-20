Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after buying an additional 499,171 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after buying an additional 445,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after buying an additional 1,362,883 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.