Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

