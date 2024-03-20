Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $604,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.97, for a total value of $1,367,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,474.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $7,014,000. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $239.40 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $261.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.