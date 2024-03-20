Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $608,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

RNR stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

