Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

CASY opened at $308.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day moving average is $278.56.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

