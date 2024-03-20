Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

