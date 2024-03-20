Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,134.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,047.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,136.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.