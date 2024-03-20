Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 158 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,800,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $219.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.