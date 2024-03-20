Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,594 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Avanos Medical

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

