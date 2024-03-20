Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

