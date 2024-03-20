First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

