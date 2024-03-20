First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 4,889 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $100,615.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,984.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

