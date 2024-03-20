First Hawaiian Bank Buys 552 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

